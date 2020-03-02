2PM's Wooyoung preparing for his first solo comeback since military enlistment

21

2PM's Wooyoung is preparing to make his first solo comeback since returning from his mandatory military service, according to media outlet reports on March 31!

As many of you know, Wooyoung recently returned from his mandatory service earlier this month. Since then, he's been busy with preparations to make a solo comeback for this first time in over 2 years, since the release of his 2nd mini album 'Bye' in 2018. 

Wooyoung is currently aiming to return with a new solo album some time this summer of 2020. Prior to his return as a singer, Wooyoung will also be greeting viewers through various variety show appearances, including this week's episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. 

Stay tuned for updates on Wooyoung's full return to activities!

Nice~

I'm excited!!!

