Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) drops MV teaser for 'Love the Moon' featuring AKMU's Suhyun and BLOO

VIINI (former JBJ member Kwon Hyun Bin) is preparing for his first solo comeback!

On March 3 at midnight KST, his agency YGX dropped a music video teaser for his second single "Love the Moon," featuring AKMU's Suhyun and rapper BLOO. In the video, the idol is seen walking alone through a number of both natural and urban settings with his and Suhyun's voices beautifully blending together as they sing the single's "I love the moon" hook.


Meanwhile, VIINI is set to release the single on March 4.


Check out the teaser above!

