Sejeong is releasing her first mini album as a solo artist!

On March 3 at midnight KST, gugudan's agency Jellyfish Entertaiment unveiled a simple teaser image announcing the exciting release, which will be entitled 'Plant.' In the image, Sejeong's hand is seen with a small glass sphere in her palm, the light reflecting against it in a way that shifts the moment into something ethereal.

Meanwhile, 'Plant' is set for release on March 17.



Check out the teaser image below!