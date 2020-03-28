CJ ENM temporarily closes building in Sangam after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CJ ENM has temporarily closed down a building in Sangam after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.



On March 28, a rep from CJ ENM confirmed, "Today, an employee's coronavirus test results came back positive. To ensure the virus doesn't spread, we've closed down the entire building, and we're going through emergency disinfection measures."



The rep continued, "All of our employees have been telecommuting unless absolutely necessary since February 27, and all employees who enter the building are having their temperatures checked." All employees working on the 28th were ordered to leave the building.



Previously, KBS' main office in Youngdeung-po went through quarantine procedures after an employee tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Kim Chung Ha's staff members also tested positive for the coronavirus, but the singer herself tested negative.

