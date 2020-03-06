Lovelyz' Kei & Golden Child's Jangjun and Tag recreate 'In the Bus' into EDM for 'Sugarman 3'

Lovelyz' Kei and Golden Child's Jangjun and Tag brought an EDM cover to 'Sugarman 3'.
On the March 6th episode of 'Sugarman 3', Kei, Jangjun, and Tag covered old-school group ZaZa's 1997 hit "In the Bus". The trio took the familiar dance track and transformed it into a modern, EDM track, while keeping the vibe of the original choreography.
Watch Kei, Jangjun, and Tag's cover above and the original song below!
