Red Velvet's Seulgi surprised ReVeluv with a dance video.



On March 6, Seulgi shared a hip hop dance video on Instagram along with the message, "Thank you, Youjin teacher," giving a shout-out to the choreographer. The Red Velvet member dances to a remix of "Hi Bich" by Bhad Bhabie, and the powerful moves left an impression on fans.



Check out Seulgi's "Hi Bich" dance video below!