Brand New Music updates fans on status of lawsuit against malicious commenters

Brand New Music updated fans about their lawsuit.

The lawsuit to protect artists from malicious comments were launched back in June last year. According to today's update, the police department's cyber investigations team has sent a confiscation warrant to the problematic sites. The accused will be summoned for investigations soon, and Brand New Music will keep fans continuously updated.

The label includes artists such as AB6IX, Rhymer, 'Produce X 101' trainees Kim Si Hoon, Hong Seong Jun, Yoon Jung Hwan, and Lee Eun Sang, and more.