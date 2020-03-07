8

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon takes fans behind the scenes of 'Happy' album photo shoot

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her 'Happy' album photo shoot.

The making-of video above follows Taeyeon on the photo shoot set as she takes on the different concepts for her comeback. "Happy" is described as an R&B pop song with lyrics about the happiness you feel when spending time with your loved ones.

Taeyeon's "Happy" single drops on March 9 KST. Check out the behind-the-scenes of the photo shoot above and the "Happy" MV teaser here if you missed it.

  

