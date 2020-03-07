Girl's Day Yura's impressions of Lee Kwang Soo & Hong Hyun Hee crack up the panel of 'Amazing Saturday'

Girl's Day Yura's impressions of Lee Kwang Soo and comedian Hong Hyun Hee cracked up the panel of 'Amazing Saturday'.



On the March 7th episode, Yura was tasked with showing off a talent to re-listen to a song for the quiz, and she decided to do her best impression of 'Running Man' Lee Kwang Soo and Hong Hyun Hee's facial expressions. Though the impressions were brief, it was enough for the Girl's Day member to crack up everyone on the panel.



VIXX's Ravi also did an aerobatic move, while Moon Se Yoon made his cheek fat dance to impressions of 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho.



Watch Yura's impressions and more in the clip above!