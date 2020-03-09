21

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang surprises fans with dance performance to 'Señorita' by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Lee Eun Sang has a special treat for fans!

On March 9 KST, his agency Brand New Music unveiled a performance video featuring the idol dancing in a practice room to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's popular duet "Señorita."


Dressed in a chic all-white look, Lee Eun Sang is seen maintaining eye contact with the camera for a large duration of the video, exuding confidence as he moves through the sleek and powerful choreography.

Meanwhile, the former X1 member also recently appeared as the main character in the latest music video for Brand New Music label mates As One.

Check out Lee Eun Sang's dance performance above!

kxk2,610 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

they should have used his cover of this song 😁

0

naazy495 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

He’s really graceful. I was really impressed with his performance

