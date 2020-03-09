Lee Kuk Ju kicks off spring by modeling new looks from her plus-size fashion brand Jjoodangdang

Lee Kuk Ju has revealed some new spring looks!

On March 9 KST, the 'Comedy Big League' comedienne took to her personal Instagram to reveal some new outfits from her plus-size women's fashion website Jjoodangdang.



In the images, she is playfully posing and making fun expressions for the camera as she models three different outfits: a casual yellow dress with matching heels, an overall denim dress with a striped top, and a cozy oversized hoodie dress.



Fans following her Instagram account left a number of comments in support, including: "Gorgeous and beautiful like spring," "These really suit you well," and "You have great fashion sense."



Meanwhile, Lee Kuk Ju has been running Jjoodangdang for several years now, stating upon its opening, "I hope that plus-sized women can also boldly wear the clothes they want to."



Check out her Instagram post below!