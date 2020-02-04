Girls' Generation's Yuri expresses frustration over a hacker following unwanted accounts through her Instagram

On February 4, Girls' Generation's Yuri took to her Instagram Story to express her frustration toward hackers interfering with her privacy.

According to Yuri's posts, a malicious hacker was able to hack into Yuri's account, following miscellaneous accounts without Yuri's permission. She wrote, "Who did this? Why am I getting feeds of something that I know nothing of? Why am I following these people!??? Please! Don't touch! Don't hack my account."

Yuri continued, "Honestly who could have done this-- I've been letting it off quietly until now... and here they are messing however they want. I'm getting goosebumps. You come into my account without me knowing and follow different people I don't know. You should know that this is stealing, right?"

