Henry drops MV for romantic self-produced single 'Thinking of You'

Henry has dropped his music video for "Thinking of You"!



Henry released his romantic self-produced single earlier this month, and he's now released an MV for the lively, medium-tempo song featuring Spanish guitar and Henry's very own violin-playing. "Thinking of You" is a collaboration between Henry and Atelier Cologne, and it's about the "excitement of going to meet a lover with the scent of someone you love."



Watch Henry's "Thinking of You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.