3

0

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

'Superman is Back' addresses suspicions about show being scripted

AKP STAFF

KBS'Superman is Back' addressed suspicions about the show being scripted.

In a preview for 'Superman is Back' released on February 27, fans noticed a set of papers that appeared to be a script in Sam Hammington's kitchen. The alleged script then sparked suspicions that the show was in fact scripted. 

On the 28th, the producers clarified, "The program is an observation-style variety show. The papers are a form of preview that organizes the content on set like a script that's produced in real time for the ease of the production team at a later time."

Take a look at the preview in question above.

  1. misc.
  2. THE RETURN OF SUPERMAN
  3. SUPERMAN IS BACK
0 2,681 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
24 hours ago   139   48,615
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs
22 hours ago   3   12,387

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND