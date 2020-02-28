'Superman is Back' addresses suspicions about show being scripted

KBS' 'Superman is Back' addressed suspicions about the show being scripted.



In a preview for 'Superman is Back' released on February 27, fans noticed a set of papers that appeared to be a script in Sam Hammington's kitchen. The alleged script then sparked suspicions that the show was in fact scripted.



On the 28th, the producers clarified, "The program is an observation-style variety show. The papers are a form of preview that organizes the content on set like a script that's produced in real time for the ease of the production team at a later time."



Take a look at the preview in question above.