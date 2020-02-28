14

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung goes sporty sexy for 'FILA'

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung went sporty-sexy for 'FILA'.

Sooyoung took on looks for tennis and gym wear in the latest line of underwear for sportswear brand 'FILA', bringing her healthy, sexy appeal to the photo shoot. 

In other news, Sooyoung is currently starring in the OCN drama 'Tell Me What You Saw'.

Take a look at her photo shoot for 'FILA' above and below! 

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Sooyoung
2 2,691 Share 82% Upvoted

1

Tainantiger-184 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Whenever I watch a GG vid, she's the first one I look for.............so fine

Share

0

amu_jane2,947 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

this queen is serving visuals

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
24 hours ago   139   48,615
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs
22 hours ago   3   12,387

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND