Girls' Generation's Sooyoung goes sporty sexy for 'FILA'

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung went sporty-sexy for 'FILA'.



Sooyoung took on looks for tennis and gym wear in the latest line of underwear for sportswear brand 'FILA', bringing her healthy, sexy appeal to the photo shoot.



In other news, Sooyoung is currently starring in the OCN drama 'Tell Me What You Saw'.



Take a look at her photo shoot for 'FILA' above and below!

