Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Rocket Punch's Yeonhee, Juri, & Sooyoon loudly test their teamwork with a telepathy game

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch, who recently made a comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Red Punch', stopped by the 'NewsAde' studio to test out their teamwork!

First up were the group's unnie-line members, Yeonhee, Juri, and Soyoon. The three girls decided to communicate as loudly as possible from the very beginning, answering random questions like, "What's for dinner tonight?", "Pick a number between 90-99", "Which member is particularly pretty today?", and more!

Do you think Rocket Punch's unnie-line members have good teamwork and telepathy? Watch above to find out!

coco_puffs-957 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

They are psychic too?! 😳🧳🛸🇰🇷

