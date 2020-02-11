Jay Park caught up in 'MMA' trashtalk between UFC fighters the Korean Zombie & Brian Ortega

Back on February 10, UFC fighter the Korean Zombie (Jung Chan Sung) appeared for a Skype interview on ESPN's 'Ariel Helwani’s MMA SHow', joined by singer/rapper Jay Park as his translator!





During this interview, the Korean Zombie expressed his dire wishes to fight in an official match against the UFC current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. The fighter added on that even if he doesn't get a chance to fight against Volkanovski soon, he would also like to take on the current #1 ranked UFC featherweight fighter, Max Holloway.





The interview's host then asked the Korean Zombie about his fight with #2 ranked UFC featherweight fighter Brian Ortega, whom the Zombie was scheduled for a match with back in December. However, Ortega was unable to participate in the match due to an injury. Here, the Zombie responded and Jay Park translated, "It doesn't matter, Holloway, Volkanovski, Ortega, but, Ortega already ducked me once. So I don't need to fight a fighter who's ducking me already."

Soon afterward, Brian Ortega took note of the interview and commented via ESPN MMA's Instagram, as you can see below (Full post here):

To this, Jay Park responded by saying, "Don't attack the translator. Jung Chan Sung is here with the right to challenge the champion's belt and is looking for fights to prove that. I respect you for coming all the way to Korea and attending the press conference, but I'll always be on Jung Chan Sung's side."



What do you think of Jay Park's newfound side-career as a translator for UFC fighter the Korean Zombie?