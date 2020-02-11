16

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ELRIS to make a comeback with 2 new members

On February 12, Hunus Entertainment officially confirmed girl group ELRIS's comeback, after approximately a year and 8 months!

ELRIS will be returning brand new this February 26 with their 4th mini album, 'Jackpot'. For this comeback, the group will be showing fans an upgraded side with the addition of two new members - EJ and Chaejung - to the original group made up of Sohee, Garin, Youkyung, Bella, and Hyesung.

ELRIS's first new member EJ will be contributing her talents as both a rapper and a vocalist, while Chaejung will be joining the group's main dancer Sohee as another power dancer. 

Stay tuned for more updates on ELRIS's comeback as 7-members with 'Jackpot'!

coco_puffs-950 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Excellent, I can almost hear the not too distant fan-girl chants in the background accompanied by a roaring crowd, to be sure. 🤗

0

woohyun_wifey251 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

OMG YES TO ELRIS COMEBACK! WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR FOREVER AND ITS FINALLY HERE!

