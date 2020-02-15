Heo Ji Woong shares the time he was rushed to hospital after deadlifting at home

Writer and cancer survivor Heo Ji Woong shared the time he was rushed to hospital while working out at home during his chemotherapy.



On February 15 airing of JTBC's'Knowing Brothers', Stylist Han Hye Yeon and Writer Heo Ji Woong made an appearance as guests. Heo Ji Woong shared he has completely recovered from malignant lymphoma and is healthier than ever.



When he was asked how he beat cancer, he said "I ate really well. I ate 5 meals a day. I would throw up but I still insisted on eating. Due to medications, I was swollen to the point I couldn't even pick things up. But I still ate." He continued, "I love working out so I deadlifted at home with dumbells in my early stage. But then I was rushed to the hospital. I had to stay in ICU."

He ended with the remark, "I want to share with everyone that when you are diagnosed with cancer, it becomes really hard to trust your doctor. Chemotherapy hurts you more than the illness. So it's only natural you search the Internet on your own because you think the treatment is not working. But please, please listen to your doctor. He is an expert. Trust, listen, and follow whatever your doctor tells you."







Check out the clip above and we're glad Heo Ji Woong is healthier than ever!