Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TXT's M/V for 'Crown' hits 100M views on YouTube + thanks the fans with a handwritten letter

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's M/V for 'Crown' hits 100M views on YouTube! Members personally thanked the fans and Hueningkai wrote a handwritten letter. 

The M/V for the group's debut title song surpassed 100M views on YouTube at 3: 54 PM KST on February 15. This is the first milestone TXT reached since the debut. 

TXT members took to official Twitter account to thank the fans personally. They tweeted, "We heard our debut song Crown's M/V has hit 100M views~ Thank you for loving and listening to the song so much!!!"  Hueningkai later tweeted his handwritten letter to the fans. He tweeted, "Crown M/V!!! I'm genuinely grateful for 100M views!!!!" and wrote "Crown 100,000,000. Thank you" in his letter with doodles. 

Congratulations to TXT and check out the M/V below!

  TXT
Dumbuya_Isatou 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Crown is a really good song.. congrats cuties.. Runaway is also a great song I wonder why it didn’t become a hit

Pendragonx 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

not a TXT fan, but the choreo for this song was pretty damn impressive and creative ..so props to them for that
