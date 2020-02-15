TXT's M/V for 'Crown' hits 100M views on YouTube + thanks the fans with a handwritten letter

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's M/V for 'Crown' hits 100M views on YouTube! Members personally thanked the fans and Hueningkai wrote a handwritten letter.



The M/V for the group's debut title song surpassed 100M views on YouTube at 3: 54 PM KST on February 15. This is the first milestone TXT reached since the debut.

TXT members took to official Twitter account to thank the fans personally. They tweeted, "We heard our debut song Crown's M/V has hit 100M views~ Thank you for loving and listening to the song so much!!!" Hueningkai later tweeted his handwritten letter to the fans. He tweeted, "Crown M/V!!! I'm genuinely grateful for 100M views!!!!" and wrote "Crown 100,000,000. Thank you" in his letter with doodles.

Congratulations to TXT and check out the M/V below!

