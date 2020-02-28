ELRIS drop 'Jackpot' dance practice video

ELRIS have dropped their dance practice video for "Jackpot"!
As previously revealed, "Jackpot" is the title track of their fourth mini album of the same name, and it's also the start of new members EJ and Chaejung official promotions with the girl group.
Watch ELRIS's "Jackpot" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it!
