Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from February 28th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, MCND made their debut with "Ice Age", Ravi made a comeback with "Rockstar", BTS came back with "ON", Spectrum returned with "Showtime", Ahn Ye Eun made a comeback with "Kakotopia", and Cheon Dan Bi returned with "Stupid".

As for the nominees, BTS and Zico were up against each other with "ON" and "Any Song", but it was BTS's "ON" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by Dream CatcherWeki MekiEVERGLOWThe Boyz3YEPentagonRocket PunchCherry BulletLOONAKARD, and DKB. 


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

DEBUT: MCND


COMEBACK: Ravi


COMEBACK: BTS


COMEBACK: Spectrum


COMEBACK: Ahn Ye Eun


COMEBACK: Cheon Dan Bi


Dream Catcher


Weki Meki


EVERGLOW


The Boyz


3YE


Pentagon


Rocket Punch


Cherry Bullet


LOONA


KARD

DKB


  1. BTS
  2. MUSIC BANK
tvxqdom2,965 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

First of many wins to come👑💪

Kirsty_Louise9,518 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Congratulations on the first win, Kings! 👑

Share

