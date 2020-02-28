BTS win #1 + Performances from February 28th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, MCND made their debut with "Ice Age", Ravi made a comeback with "Rockstar", BTS came back with "ON", Spectrum returned with "Showtime", Ahn Ye Eun made a comeback with "Kakotopia", and Cheon Dan Bi returned with "Stupid".



As for the nominees, BTS and Zico were up against each other with "ON" and "Any Song", but it was BTS's "ON" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by Dream Catcher, Weki Meki, EVERGLOW, The Boyz, 3YE, Pentagon, Rocket Punch, Cherry Bullet, LOONA, KARD, and DKB.



Check out the performances below!



