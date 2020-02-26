1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

ELRIS spin for luck in 'Jackpot' MV

ELRIS have dropped their music video for "Jackpot"!

The MV follows a casino concept with the ELRIS members taking their chances at luck and having a garden tea party. "Jackpot" is the title track of their fourth mini album of the same name, and it's also the start of new members EJ and Chaejung official promotions with the girl group.

Watch ELRIS' "Jackpot" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

