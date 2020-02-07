1

Cherry Bullet get ready to shoot in 'Hands Up' MV teaser

Cherry Bullet have dropped their music video teaser for "Hands Up"!

In the MV teaser, the Cherry Bullet members each take a walk into a room where they get ready to shoot. "Hands Up" is the girl group's first digital single, and it's releasing on February 11 KST.

Check out Cherry Bullet's "Hands Up" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

