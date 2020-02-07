4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Dream Catcher reveal moody teaser images 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language'

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed moody teaser images for 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language'.

In the teaser images, the Dream Catcher members are in black, lacy dresses as they stand against stark trees. Fans can expect more teaser images until February 11, a lyrics spoiler on the 12th, album highlight medley on the 13th, and an MV teaser on the 17th.

Dream Catcher's first full album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' drops on February 18 KST.

What do you think of the latest concept photos?

  1. Dream Catcher
0 279 Share 80% Upvoted
BTOB, Sungjae
BTOB's Sungjae drops last 2 tracks for '3X2=6'
22 minutes ago   0   223

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND