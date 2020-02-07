Dream Catcher reveal moody teaser images 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language'

Dream Catcher have revealed moody teaser images for 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language'.



In the teaser images, the Dream Catcher members are in black, lacy dresses as they stand against stark trees. Fans can expect more teaser images until February 11, a lyrics spoiler on the 12th, album highlight medley on the 13th, and an MV teaser on the 17th.

Dream Catcher's first full album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' drops on February 18 KST.

