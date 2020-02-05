Check out a summary of Big Hit's plans for BTS, TXT, new groups, & more in 2020 via the company's corporate briefing

On February 4, Big Hit Entertainment hosted its annual corporate briefing with the community, with the agency's chief executives Bang Si Hyuk and Yoon Suk Joon, as well as the heads of Source Music, Belift, and more, present. You can find a full summary of the briefing, below.

First, the agency looked back on its successful year in 2019, where the company's sales profits doubled at approximately 587.9 billion KRW. The agency also highlighted its successes through BTS's 'Love Yourself' and 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour including live shows as well as mobile and PC streaming, and the large number of audiences these shows were able to produce in the past year.



Next, on to the agency's plans for 2020, Big Hit Entertainment shared its plans to expand to a more immersive tour experience for audiences not only in Korea, but worldwide.

Big Hit's renounced 'Playzone', which was previously only available at Korean concert areas, will now be expanding to select cities. The agency will work its way toward a large-scale 'Tour Village' experience in large cities throughout the globe, much like a miniature version of the Olympics. This 'Tour Village' will include immersive experiences such as staying at a 'BTS-themed' hotel, an exclusive pop-up store and exhibit, an exclusive food & beverage store incorporating limited edition BTS-themed products as well as local souvenirs, and much more.



In 2020, Big Hit will also utilize domestic shipping options in the United States and Japan in order to provide more comfortable MD services to global fans. During BTS's upcoming tour, the agency also plans on partnering up with stage production team STUFISH who has worked with Beyonce, Jay-Z, etc.

Moving on to Big Hit's multi-labels, Big Hit was able to confirm during the corporate briefing that boy group Seventeen would be the next artist to join the agency's official fan community platform, 'Weverse'.

Big Hit Entertainment's rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER plans on launching a world tour in 2020.





Source Music, which recently merged with Big Hit, confirmed during the briefing the members of a new girl group set to debut in 2021 have been successfully selected through their 'Plus Global Auditions' which took place last year.







Belift, a joint entertainment agency formed by Big Hit and CJ ENM, will be debuting a new, multi-racial boy group whiten this year.



Finally, here are some of Bang Si Hyuk's updates regarding BTS.

Utilizing the 'BTS characters' which fans got to see unveiled last year, Big Hit will be releasing various 'BTS character' versions of the group's MVs in the first half of 2020, followed by a 4-episode animation series starring the 'BTS characters' in the latter half of the year. You can also watch a sneak peek of the 'BTS character' animation launch, below (~ 55:58 mark).

Fans can also look forward to 'HYYH The Note. 2' some time this year, as well as the highly-anticipated BTS drama series, which will launch either in late 2020 or early 2021.

Next month in March, Bit Hit will also launch a language learning program, 'Learn Korean with BTS'. A teaser for the program is available below (~ 59:14 mark).

Last, but not least, Big Hit and game production company SUPERB will be launching a brand new 'BTS character' game, soon.

What do you think of ALL the new plans Big Hit Entertainment has in store for 2020?