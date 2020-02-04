20

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

[UPDATE] Seventeen confirmed to join 'Weverse' along with BTS, TXT, & GFriend at Big Hit's corporate briefing

AKP STAFF

According to fan accounts on Twitter, Seventeen will be joining Big Hit Entertainment's fan communication platform 'Weverse' next, after BTS, TXT, and GFriend

The rumors were sparked due to an alleged clip from Big Hit Entertainment's annual corporate briefing (below), which recently took place privately as a result of ongoing Novel Coronavirus threats. However, as many of you know, neither Big Hit Entertainment nor Pledis Entertainment have confirmed previous rumors regarding their merger. 

[UPDATE] Big Hit Entertainment has since uploaded a full recap of their 2020 corporate briefing via the agency's official YouTube, where it was confirmed that Seventeen will be the next artists to join 'Weverse'. You can catch footage of Seventeen emerging alongside BTS, TXT, and GFriend below (~ 35:55 mark). 

Are you excited to see Seventeen joining the Big Hit family?

  1. Seventeen
16 14,287 Share 61% Upvoted

4

jhopes-shadow2,094 pts 36 minutes ago 1
36 minutes ago

It's honestly a win situation for Bighit and Seventeen. Carats are gonna use the platform which brings revenue to the company and as for Seventeen it's a good platform to interact with fans. Half of the time I don't understand why fans complain about it!

Share

1 more reply

0

mutli-kpop-stan24 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

IM SOO MFFFFF EXICITED WTFFF IM LITTERALLY HERE AT 12:35AM SCREAMING SEVENTEEN IS GOING TO BEEEE ON WEVERSE WTF WTF YAHHHHH! I was just about to sleep but nah im going to weverse rn. I CANT WAIT. IM SOOO EXCITECD MY lil sis is here asking me whats wrong im like its a good thing and u woulnt understand and when i told shes like oh nice im like u dont have weverse so shut up lmaoooooo! Im not really a carat yet but im trying to because i honstley stannn all there were and I watch a lot of thier viedos and all that but i still never seemed to know all the members i would say i know half so im half carat lmaoo! This will make me know them much more better!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Wooshin, Kim Woo Seok
Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok to debut solo
5 hours ago   5   3,632

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND