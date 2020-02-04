[UPDATE] Seventeen confirmed to join 'Weverse' along with BTS, TXT, & GFriend at Big Hit's corporate briefing

According to fan accounts on Twitter, Seventeen will be joining Big Hit Entertainment's fan communication platform 'Weverse' next, after BTS, TXT, and GFriend.

The rumors were sparked due to an alleged clip from Big Hit Entertainment's annual corporate briefing (below), which recently took place privately as a result of ongoing Novel Coronavirus threats. However, as many of you know, neither Big Hit Entertainment nor Pledis Entertainment have confirmed previous rumors regarding their merger.

[UPDATE] Big Hit Entertainment has since uploaded a full recap of their 2020 corporate briefing via the agency's official YouTube, where it was confirmed that Seventeen will be the next artists to join 'Weverse'. You can catch footage of Seventeen emerging alongside BTS, TXT, and GFriend below (~ 35:55 mark).



Are you excited to see Seventeen joining the Big Hit family?