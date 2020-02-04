13

TREASURE release more handsome 'Editorial vol.3' photos of Jeongwoo, Junghwan, Doyoung, & Haruto

The maknae line's newest individual 'TREASURE Editorial vol.3' profile photos are here!

YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE is kicking off February with a chic, handsome new set of 'Editorial vol.3' profile photos, and with today's members Jeongwoo, Junghwan, Doyoung, and Haruto finishing up the individual photo set, fans can look forward to just the boys' group photos for the remainder of this week!

Meanwhile, TREASURE have yet to announce their official debut date.

