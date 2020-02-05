Lee Soo Man revealed to have participated as a producer in LOOΠΔ's comeback mini album '#'

11

According to media outlet reports on February 5, SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man participated as a producer in LOOΠΔ's 2nd mini album '#', set for release later on this day. 

This will mark the first time ever that Lee Soo Man participated in producing for an artist outside of SM Entertainment. Many are curious to see what new direction Lee Soo Man hoped to pursue with his participation in LOOΠΔ's comeback. 

Meanwhile, LOOΠΔ will be returning on February 5 at 6 PM KST with their mini album '#' and comeback title track "So What".

RXSHINEE32
thats cool hope the song is good

ruben594
shook, why did he made that move? so weird, maybe he wants loona to join SM at some point? after all, he only has red velvet right now

