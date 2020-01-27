16

Super Junior's latest '2YA2YAO!' preview video features dancers from around the world

Super Junior is continuing the countdown to 'Timeless' in a very special way!

On January 27 KST, SM Entertainment revealed a dance collaboration preview for the album's title track "2YAYAO!". The video features not only Super Junior themselves, but talented dance teams from Thailand, Mexico, France, and Hong Kong, all performing the single's official choreography.

Meanwhile, 'Timeless' is Super Junior's ninth repackage album, which is set for release on January 28 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the video above!

OK, I officially can't wait for MV to drop.

