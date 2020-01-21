ATEEZ drop a preview of their official fan light stick!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ has released a preview of their official fan light stick!

Judging by the preview image below, ATEEZ will be keeping up with their debut theme of pirates journeying to find hidden treasures in their adventure-filled, first official light stick. The light stick will also come in a sleek treasure box!

Fans both in Korea and worldwide can begin pre-ordering their very own, ATEEZ official fan light stick, beginning on January 22 at 2 PM KST! Are you excited, ATINY?