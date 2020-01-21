6

4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

ATEEZ drop a preview of their official fan light stick!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ has released a preview of their official fan light stick!

Judging by the preview image below, ATEEZ will be keeping up with their debut theme of pirates journeying to find hidden treasures in their adventure-filled, first official light stick. The light stick will also come in a sleek treasure box!

Fans both in Korea and worldwide can begin pre-ordering their very own, ATEEZ official fan light stick, beginning on January 22 at 2 PM KST! Are you excited, ATINY?

Azure_Aurora1,746 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Now this is a beautiful and meaningful design. Unlike TXT lightstick which shows that the bare minimum of thought was put into it.

popularit1,253 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

both my bbys (txt and ateez) dropping lightsticks i cant handle it

BUT OH MY GOD THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL

