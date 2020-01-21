Sechskies members get playful in a second concept video for comeback mini album 'All For You'

Just one more week left until Sechskies's comeback, with their 1st ever mini album 'All For You'!

Today, Sechskies have revealed a soothing, second concept video for their comeback mini album, where the members turn into rowdy, fun-loving brothers for a family photoshoot. Meanwhile, Sechskie's comeback title track will also be named "All For You", composed by Future Bounce and Andrew Choi. In addition to "All For You", the upcoming mini album contains a total of 5 tracks including "Dream", "Meaningless", "Round & Round", and "Walking In The Sky".

Sechskies's full 1st mini album 'All For You' drops on January 28 at 6 PM KST!