Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

ASTRO show off their lettermans in a teaser poster for their 4th fan meeting, 'AROHA Festival - Campus'

Get ready to enroll in ASTRO University(?) with the boys of ASTRO, for their upcoming 4th fan meeting: 'The 4th ASTRO AROHA Festival - Campus'!

ASTRO's 4th official domestic fan meeting is set to take place this March 7, once at 2 PM KST and again at 7 PM KST, at Seoul's Olympic Hall in Olympic Park. Well-known for bringing their beloved fans an energetic, springtime fan meeting each year around March, ASTRO will be taking on a lively college campus theme for this upcoming fan meeting!

What do you think of ASTRO rocking their letterman jackets?

Moonbin's back!! :D

