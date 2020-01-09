pH-1 reveals animated MV for 'Nerdy Love' feat. Baek Ye Rin

pH-1 has revealed an animated music video for "Nerdy Love" featuring Baek Ye Rin.
The MV follows an adorable couple as they go through their day and film the MV. "Nerdy Love" is about your special someone loving you despite your insecurities.
Watch pH-1's "Nerdy Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
