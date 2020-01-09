0

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

pH-1 reveals animated MV for 'Nerdy Love' feat. Baek Ye Rin

AKP STAFF

pH-1 has revealed an animated music video for "Nerdy Love" featuring Baek Ye Rin.

The MV follows an adorable couple as they go through their day and film the MV. "Nerdy Love" is about your special someone loving you despite your insecurities.

Watch pH-1's "Nerdy Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Baek Ye Rin
  2. PH-1
  3. NERDY LOVE
  4. MOKYO
0 167 Share Be the first to vote
BTS
BTS reveals 'Map of the Soul : 7' logo teaser
15 hours ago   24   9,233

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND