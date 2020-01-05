Dream Note introduce their 'Dream Wish' in a special highlight medley

Dream Note talked about their new year's wishes!

The highlight medley shows their title song "Wish" as well as tracks "Love Is So Amazing", "Bitterwsweet", and "La Isla Bonita". As the songs finish, the members all come out and talk about the tracks so fans can learn the tracks better. For their biggest wish this year, they wanted to have a comeback, receive an award at a ceremony, and have everlasting love with their fans.

Check out the highlight medley above until their comeback on the 8th.