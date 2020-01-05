11

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

YG Entertainment confirms TREASURE13 will debut without Ha Yoonbin

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment made an official statement about TREASURE13.

In an official statement, YG Entertainment explained that the groups were originally split into TREASURE 7 and MAGNUM 6, and together called TREASURE13, but from now on, they will be combined into one group called TREASURE. The label promised that the group would have active promotions, including unit and solo promotions.

Second, the group was originally not going to allow the members to participate in their songs, but YG Entertainment has decided to allow them to do so. This is because while TREASURE's debut was delayed, the members' self-composed releases were met with high approval from fans. 

Lastly, the label announced that as of December 31st, 2019, Ha Yoonbin has left TREASURE and will no longer be in the group. He has apparently expressed that he wants to be a soloist, and YG Entertainment has agreed to terminate his contract to let him go.

TREASURE will start releasing material starting in January 2020.

  1. TREASURE13
9 12,758 Share 73% Upvoted

0

foreverwithbp163 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

I’m so excited Treasure is finally being let out of the dungeon🥺❤️ best of luck to yoonbin on the path that he chooses

Share

0

83degrees2,139 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

They've also said the group will write and compose for themselves 😊 (a privilege I desperately wished blackpink had 😒). I'm very excited for them. While unfortunate one member left, those boys couldn't even start their careers and had to fear the well being of their dreams due to so much drama. But I'm sure they've been working hard all that time. This is definitely deserved. And I'm also excited for new music! Hoping their debut means more activity from yg groups as a whole. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Happy to see this happening for young aspiring men!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Hara
A Mexican Reality TV star gets a tattoo of Hara
22 hours ago   16   16,093

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND