Sechskies unveil grey, moody set of concept posters for their 1st ever mini album release

1st-generation idol group Sechskies will be returning with their first ever mini album release!

Ahead of their first group comeback in approximately 2 years and 3 months, Sechskies have unveiled a grey set of concept teaser posters, accentuating a soft, gentle aura. Each of the concept posters also contain the Sechskies members' signatures in their signature color yellow, adding a vintage touch.

Fans can look forward to even more teaser content leading up to Sechskies's full comeback as 4-members, set for this January 28!