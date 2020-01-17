BTS reveal beautiful 'Black Swan' art film by MN Dance Company

BTS have revealed a special art film for their track "Black Swan".



The art film features choreography and dancers from the MN Dance Company and starts out with a quote by American modern dancer and choreographer Martha Graham - "A dancer dies twice - once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful." "Black Swan" is a track from BTS's 2020 album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and it's about BTS facing their inner selves and hidden shadows as artists.



'Map of the Soul: 7' is set to drop on February 28 KST.



Watch BTS's "Black Swan" art film above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!