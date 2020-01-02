2PM's Taecyeon says he was shocked by drama filming after military discharge

2PM's Taecyeon says he was shocked by drama filming after his military discharge last May.



Taecyeon is starring opposite Lee Yeon Hee in the MBC drama 'The Game', and he revealed his feelings on returning to dramas on the January 17th episode of 'Good Morning FM This is Jang Sung Gyu'. The 2PM member said, "I'm filming a drama right now, so there are times I wake up early."



When the DJ asked him about filming for the drama 52 hours a week, Taecyeon responded, "To be honest, I was surprised. There's a big difference between before I went to the military and after. I think there are positives and negatives. The negatives are that I usually wrap up early, but we have to film like crazy for 3 months. I'm still not used to it because we have to look 6 months ahead."



'The Game' is set to premiere on January 22 KST.

