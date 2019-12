TXT have revealed a dance practice video for their performance at "2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje".





On December 27, TXT attended "2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje" and performed SHINee's "Replay" and their latest title song "Run Away". Fans can now watch the group's dance practice for these performances.



If you have missed any of the "2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje" performances, check them out here!