ONF announced Europe and Latin America stops for their concert "GO LIVE"held early next year!

HXL & Events announced on their Twitter that ONF will be touring 3 countries in Europe - check out the schedule below:

ONF also announced a Latin tour, with details to be released on a later date.

온앤오프(ONF) [GO LIVE] LATIN TOUR 2020 @Sirion_Ent



* We are going to release the details later. Please confirm the additional notice.#온앤오프 #ONF pic.twitter.com/Rjjb4SK1qk — 온앤오프 (ONF) Official (@wm_on7off) December 28, 2019

