ATEEZ's Seong Hwa is second in line to reveal his individual teaser image for the group's upcoming comeback.

The individual teaser images features two concepts - one sport a blue and black theme, and the other a vogue concept, of which Seong Hwa pulls off perfectly.

ATEEZ will be making a comeback this January 6, 6PM KST with an epilogue album, 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'.