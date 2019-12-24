T-ara's Jiyeon has dropped her music video teaser for "Take a Hike".
The flashy MV teaser follows Jiyeon by the beach, on the streets, and in the club, and fans also get to hear a preview of "Take a Hike", which sounds like an upbeat dance track with a sassy concept.
Jiyeon's "Take a Hike" and solo mini album drops on December 26 KST!
T-ara's Jiyeon tells you to 'Take a Hike' in MV teaser & teaser images
