Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

T-ara's Jiyeon tells you to 'Take a Hike' in MV teaser & teaser images

AKP STAFF

T-ara's Jiyeon has dropped her music video teaser for "Take a Hike".

The flashy MV teaser follows Jiyeon by the beach, on the streets, and in the club, and fans also get to hear a preview of "Take a Hike", which sounds like an upbeat dance track with a sassy concept. 

Jiyeon's "Take a Hike" and solo mini album drops on December 26 KST!

  1. T-ara
  2. Jiyeon
Chaedia0 pt 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

I LOVE her só much sorry im spamminh

Chaedia0 pt 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

She deserces more fame

