T-ara's Jiyeon tells you to 'Take a Hike' in MV teaser & teaser images

T-ara's Jiyeon has dropped her music video teaser for "Take a Hike".



The flashy MV teaser follows Jiyeon by the beach, on the streets, and in the club, and fans also get to hear a preview of "Take a Hike", which sounds like an upbeat dance track with a sassy concept.



Jiyeon's "Take a Hike" and solo mini album drops on December 26 KST!



