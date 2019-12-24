BoA x TAPAHA The DANCE Space collab for special 'Black' performance video

BoA and the TAPAHA The DANCE Space have collaborated for a special performance video!



In the video above, BoA, choreographer Mihawk Back, and Choi Young Jun perform to "Black" from her second mini album 'Starry Night', which featured the title song of the same name featuring Crush.



Watch BoA and TAPAHA The DANCE Space's dance performance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.