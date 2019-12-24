1

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Sungjae reveals audio teasers for 'From Winter' & title song 'Yook'

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed audio teasers for "From Winter" and title song "Yook".

The snippets reveal "From Winter" as a warm winter ballad, while Sungjae's title track "Yook" has a more rock vibe. Both songs are the first releases from Sungjae's project single series '3X2=6', which will will feature 2 tracks every month for 3 months. The "6" is a reference to Sungjae's last name Yook, which translates to "6" in Korean.

Fans can expect part 1 of '3X2=6' to drop on December 26 KST. Stay tuned!


  1. BTOB
  2. Sungjae
  3. FROM WINTER
  4. YOOK
0 390 Share 50% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND