BTOB's Sungjae reveals audio teasers for 'From Winter' & title song 'Yook'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed audio teasers for "From Winter" and title song "Yook".



The snippets reveal "From Winter" as a warm winter ballad, while Sungjae's title track "Yook" has a more rock vibe. Both songs are the first releases from Sungjae's project single series '3X2=6', which will will feature 2 tracks every month for 3 months. The "6" is a reference to Sungjae's last name Yook, which translates to "6" in Korean.



Fans can expect part 1 of '3X2=6' to drop on December 26 KST. Stay tuned!





