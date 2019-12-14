2

Super Junior's Heechul x Lee Soo Geun tease 'White Winter' feat. ITZY MV teaser & images

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Heechul and Lee Soo Geun have dropped their teaser video for "White Winter" featuring ITZY.

Heechul and Lee Soo Geun are collaborating for SMTOWN's next '4 LOVEs for Winter' project following NCT U. As previously reported, the two 'Knowing Brothers' co-stars will be teaming up this December as the project duo 'Space Shorty', remaking the well-known holiday carol "White Winter", and ITZY will be making a special cameo in the MV.

Space Shorty's "White Winter" drops on December 15 KST. Watch the teaser video above!


