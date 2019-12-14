Actor Jung Kyung Ho to make special cameo in tvN drama 'Crash Landing on You'

Actor Jung Kyung Ho will be making a special cameo in the tvN drama 'Crash Landing on You'.



On December 13, his agency Allum confirmed Jung Kyung Ho is appearing in the drama series due to his friendship with producing director Lee Jung Ho. He'll be playing the role of heiress Yoon Se Ri's (played by Son Ye Jin) top star ex-boyfriend, who was previously in a secret relationship with her.



As previously reported, 'Crash Landing On You' tells the love story of a luxurious chaebol heiress named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) and a North Korean military officer named Lee Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) after Yoon Se Ri accidentally crosses borders and lands in North Korean territory due to a paragliding mishap.



In related news, Jung Kyung Ho is also known as the longtime boyfriend of Girls' Generation's Sooyoung.



'Crash Landing on You' is premiering on December 14 at 9PM KST. Do you plan on watching?