Listen to the heartwarming highlight medley of Kim Jae Hwan's 2nd mini album 'Moment'

Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan has released a highlight medley sampling all 6 tracks from his upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Moment'!

In the highlight medley, fans can catch a brief snippet of Kim Jae Hwan's soothing, R&B title track "The Time I Need", as well as a more upbeat number "After Party", a romantic confession for all noona-fans out there "Nuna", as well as "Who Am I", "Paradise" feat. AB6IX's Park Woo Jin, and finally, "Zzz".

Kim Jae Hwan's 2nd mini album 'Moment' will be out via various music sites in approximately one more day, on December 12 at 6 PM KST. Can't wait!

