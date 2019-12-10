14

BTS reflect on love, their continuing storyline, & more at '2019 Jingle Ball' photo wall with 'J-14'

Before taking to the stage at the KIIS FM '2019 Jingle Ball' in Los Angeles back on December 6, the members of BTS reunited with Liam McEwan from 'J-14' for an interview!

Leader RM once again spoke on behalf of the group to look back on their successful 'Love Yourself' era, describing the members' journey as they learned to love themselves. The topic then moved on to the group's thought process in creating "Boy With Luv", which captured the members' thoughts and emotions at the time.

Finally, the other BTS member also gave some input to questions about celebrating after big awards, comeback plans, and more! Watch the full interview above. 

Nicole33591,959 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Jin be looking like a super hot maitre d’ in a high class restaurant. 😂

kimmiefonze173 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

Wow, j-14 is still around!

