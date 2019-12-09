IU and Sung Si Kyung collaborate on modern Christmas song 'First Winter' MV

IU and Sung Si Kyung have come together to release a special holiday song!





On December 9 KST, the two singers dropped the music video for the song "First Winter," a sentimental love song reflecting the emotions of a couple celebrating their first Christmas together. The music video follows a couple separately making their way through scenic parts of Seoul before meeting up in front of a large illuminated Christmas tree in the center of town to exchange wrapped gifts.





The single is the second time the two artists have collaborated together, having previously released the duet "It's You" together back in 2010.



Meanwhile, Sung Si Kyung will be holding encore performances of his 2019 'Song' concert on December 20 and 21 at Jamsil Arena in Seoul.